Abu Dhabi Ports Interested in Operating Pakistan International Container Terminal

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 19, 2023 | 4:42 pm

The Cabinet Committee on Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions (CCoIGCT) was informed on Monday that Abu Dhabi Ports (ADP) has shown interest in operating the Pakistan International Container Terminal (PICT).

The CCoIGCT meeting, chaired by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, considered a summary of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs about the management of operations of PICT and was informed that Abu Dhabi Ports (ADP), owned by the Government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has shown interest in operating the container terminal.

The CCoIGT, after deliberation, decided to constitute a committee to negotiate the draft Framework Agreement between the UAE government and Pakistan, under Inter-Governmental Commercial Transaction Act 2022, to further strengthen the relations between the two countries in the maritime sector.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari, Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastagir, Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, Attorney General of Pakistan, Secretary Finance, Secretary Maritime Affairs, Secretary Law & Justice, and other senior officers attended the meeting.

