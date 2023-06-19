Saudi Arabia Officially Announces Eid Al-Adha 2023 Dates

Saudi Arabia has officially announced Eid Al-Adha 2023 dates after the Dhul Al-Hijjah crescent moon was sighted in the country on 18 June.

According to the official announcement, Arafat Day will be observed on Tuesday 27 June followed by Eid Al-Adha on Wednesday 28 June.

United Arab Emirates (UAE) is also expected to announce Eid Al-Adha dates today, along with other Muslim countries, including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, etc.

Pakistan Meteorological Department, also known as Met Office, predicted the birth of the moon on 18 June at 9:37 PM, with the moon being sighted on 19 June.

ALSO READ 15 Visa-Free Destinations UAE Residents Can Visit During Eid Holidays

In this regard, the meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, the authority responsible for moon sighting in Pakistan, will hold a meeting for moonsighting today at the Met office in Karachi. The Chairman of the Committee, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, will preside over the meeting.

In addition, zonal and district committees will also hold meetings at their respective headquarters simultaneously.

On the other hand, Malaysia, Brunei, and Indonesia have also declared Eid Al-Adha on Thursday 29 June.