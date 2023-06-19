Punjab Exempts IT and Education Sectors From All Taxes and Duties

In a move to foster the growth of IT-related businesses and education, the caretaker government of Punjab has announced the elimination of all taxes and duties.

This significant decision comes as part of the provincial budget, aiming to provide a favorable environment for the flourishing IT sector and educational institutions.

By removing financial burdens, the government aims to encourage investment and innovation in the technology field, while also facilitating affordable education for students.

The abolition of taxes and duties reflects the government’s commitment to creating a thriving digital economy and promoting access to quality education in Punjab.

In a separate development, the caretaker Punjab government has announced an increase in the salaries and pensions of government employees in the budget.

The salaries of the government employees have been raised by 30% while the pensions have been hiked by 5%. Individuals above the age of 80 will receive a 20% increase in their pensions.