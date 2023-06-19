Gujranwala’s Goat Wins the Title of the Most Beautiful Goat in Pakistan

A goat from Gujranwala emerged as the champion at the 25th All Pakistan Goats Award.

Known as Ghulam-e-Mustafa, the heavyweight goat outperformed all other competitors, earning the title of the most beautiful goat.

ALSO READ PMD Warns Citizens of Intense Heat Wave This Week

Here is the image of the goat.

This winning goat belongs to the Rajanpur breed, renowned for their exquisite white color and long ears.

The owner of the victorious goat ensured it received the best care and nutrition.

The goat’s diet consisted of nutritious foods such as milk, yogurt, butter, lassi, ghee, and jams. The owner, who treated the goat like his own child, even hired two workers to assist with its upbringing.

ALSO READ Saudi Arabia to Create Massive Job Opportunities With Cruise Line

In recognition of its achievement, the winning goat’s owner received a trophy and a cash prize of Rs. 200,000.

Upon returning to Gujranwala, a festive welcome was organized for the champion, attracting people from all across the city who were eager to catch a glimpse of the remarkable goat.

Note: The featured image used is only for illustration purposes.