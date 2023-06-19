Punjab Announces Increase in Salaries and Pensions

The caretaker Punjab government has announced an increase in the salaries and pensions of government employees in the budget.

Amir Mir, the Minister of Information for Punjab, revealed during a press conference that a decision has been made to raise the salaries of government employees by 30% in the budget.

Additionally, a 5% increment will be applied to pensions, while individuals above the age of 80 will receive a 20% increase in their pension.

Mir explained that no new taxes have been imposed in the budget. The allocation for healthcare and education has been increased by 31%, while the development budget for the province will amount to Rs. 325 billion.

He stated that the caretaker Chief Minister has promptly decided to pay off a loan of Rs. 600 billion.

By repaying this loan, which would have reached Rs. 1100 billion rupees by the end of the year if left unpaid, the government aims to clear it within the next four months.

The Minister also mentioned that a journalist endowment fund of Rs. 1 billion has been established in the budget.