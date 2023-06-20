Most Arab Youngsters Prefer UAE Over UK, US and Canada

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been chosen as the most desirable country for Arab youth to live in and look up to for the 12th year in a row.

In the ASDA’A BCW Arab Youth Survey, one in four young Arabs from 18 Arab states ranked UAE highly, followed by the United States (US) and Canada.

The survey, the largest of its kind, gathered opinions from over 200 million youth. It revealed that 24 percent of Arab youth aged 18 to 24 named UAE as their preferred country, with US and Canada close behind at 19 percent each. Qatar (14 percent) and UK (13 percent) also received significant mentions.

Interestingly, the survey showed that young Arab men and women expressed a preference for living in Qatar over the UK, which may be attributed to the FIFA World Cup 2022 hosted by Qatar. Saudi Arabia and UK shared the fifth position. Additionally, Saudi Arabia was chosen as a country to emulate for the first time since 2017.

The UAE’s favoured status among Arab youth can be attributed to various factors. These include safety and security (14 percent), a growing economy (28 percent), effective and visionary leadership (24 percent), a clean environment (22 percent), and ease of starting a business (20 percent).

The UAE was also recognized as a good place to raise a family (19 percent), offering job opportunities (17 percent), quality schools (16 percent), a strong cultural identity and heritage (16 percent), and generous salaries (13 percent). Furthermore, 12 percent of respondents highlighted the ease of getting a UAE residency visa.

Sunil John, President of MENA, BCW, and Founder of ASDA’A BCW, emphasized that the UAE continues to be a top choice for Arab youth seeking jobs, opportunities, and the freedom to achieve their full potential.

He noted that despite global economic challenges, UAE’s outstanding qualities and visionary leadership stand out. John also highlighted the investments made by GCC economies in top-notch infrastructure, transforming them into thriving hubs for trade, finance, tourism, education, and healthcare.

According to John, young Arabs see these countries as role models because they offer great job and prosperity prospects, enabling them to create a better and more fulfilling life.

He also acknowledged the remarkable rise of Qatar, which now ranks among the top five nations to live in and emulate. This achievement can be attributed to the immensely positive impact of hosting the FIFA World Cup 2022, which greatly boosted the regional economy.