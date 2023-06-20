Emirates Announces Free Luggage Drop-Off Up to 24 Hours Before Flight

One of the leading airlines in the world, Emirates, has announced a new service for passengers, allowing them to drop off their baggage at the airports 24 hours before their flight for free.

Passengers flying to the US or Tel Aviv can drop off their luggage 12 hours in advance. The airline now also offers a new city check-in facility at ICD Brookfield Place, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). This service is available from 8 AM to 10 PM daily, allowing customers to check in at their convenience using self-check-in kiosks or dedicated desks with Emirates agents.

Passengers starting their journey from Ajman have the option of a 24-hour city check-in at Ajman Central Bus Terminal. They can check-in up to 4 hours before their flight, drop off their bags, and get a boarding pass.

After buying a bus ticket for AED 20, passengers can then go directly to Emirates Terminal 3. Buses are available from 4 AM to 11:30 PM.

ALSO READ Punjab Police Arrests Main Culprit Behind Greece Boat Tragedy

Another option for travelers is to check-in at home in Dubai and Sharjah. This adds to the convenience and flexibility of your travel process.

Emirates has also urged its passengers to plan their journeys ahead during June and July. It is because there is a massive increase in departures on 24 June before Eid Al-Adha and again on 1 July, as families take off for summer holidays.

In light of this, the airline has advised arriving at the airport at least three hours before their flight.