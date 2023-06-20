Armed Mercedes Driver Shoots Peshawar BRT Security Guard

A black Mercedes E-Class forced its way into the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Route near Chamkani this morning, prompting a high-stakes security pursuit. The reckless driver threatened a security guard with a gun and entered the restricted track.

The security crew pursued the rogue car however the assailant escaped after shooting a guard who approached him before fleeing. The critically wounded security guard was rushed to a neighboring hospital for treatment.

ALSO READ Proton Saga and X70 Get Massive Price Hikes

According to a report, the criminal exited the BRT track near Gora Qabristan, leaving officials to search for him and pursue justice. Law enforcement is on high alert, investigating the event and searching for the armed fugitive.

The Peshawar BRT administration is deeply concerned about this security breach and vows to improve route safety. The incident underscores the need for increased monitoring and fast action to protect commuters and staff.

As the search for the perpetrator escalates, residents are advised to stay vigilant and report suspicious activity to the authorities.