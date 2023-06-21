Pakistan to Export Donkey Hides to China to Boost Trade Relations

In a big push to improve trade relations, the federal government has decided to export donkey hides, dry chilies, beef and dairy products to China.

Well-informed sources told ProPakistani that the donkey hides will be exported to China for processing purposes. Both countries will ink agreements on four protocols intended for regulating the export of donkey hides to China.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved a summary in this regard, subject to the final go-ahead by the federal cabinet in the coming weeks.

Sources added that exports of dry chilies, beef and dairy products to China will also be regulated.

As per the proposed protocols, the Food Hygiene Law of the People’s Republic of China will be complied with. Furthermore, any relevant health and safety regulations and quarantine requirements will be properly adhered to in order to ensure an efficient exchange.

Sources remarked that the trade protocols have already been endorsed by the Ministry of Law and Justice. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs submitted no objections to the proposed arrangement, they added.