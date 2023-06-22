Govt Surprisingly Extends Eid-ul-Adha Holidays

The federal government has decided to extend the Eid-ul-Adha holidays after drawing criticism from the public over announcing a short break for Eid celebrations.
According to the latest development, the government has granted an additional day off on Wednesday 28 June, making it a five-day break, including the weekend, for Eid-ul-Adha.
In the earlier notification, the government had granted a 2-day break on 29 and 30 June (Thursday and Friday) to those working five days a week. Meanwhile, those working six days a week were given a 3-day holiday from 29 June to 1 July (Thursday, Friday, and Saturday).
Earlier, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, the authority responsible for moonsighting, confirmed the sighting of the moon for the Islamic month of Zil Hajj on Monday. Eid-ul-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, will be celebrated in Pakistan on Thursday 29 June.
The Committee, headed by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, convened in Karachi to sight the crescent moon of Zil Hajj after sunset.