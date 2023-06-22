Govt Surprisingly Extends Eid-ul-Adha Holidays

The federal government has decided to extend the Eid-ul-Adha holidays after drawing criticism from the public over announcing a short break for Eid celebrations.

According to the latest development, the government has granted an additional day off on Wednesday 28 June, making it a five-day break, including the weekend, for Eid-ul-Adha.

In the earlier notification, the government had granted a 2-day break on 29 and 30 June (Thursday and Friday) to those working five days a week. Meanwhile, those working six days a week were given a 3-day holiday from 29 June to 1 July (Thursday, Friday, and Saturday).

However, under the recent announcement, the holidays will now start on 28 June and end on 2 July, including the weekend.