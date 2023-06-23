CDA Finalizes Cleanliness Plan for Islamabad on Eid al-Adha

Islamabad is gearing up for a clean and hygienic Eid al-Adha celebration as the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has announced the finalization of its cleanliness plan.

In preparation for the festivities, the city has been divided into four distinct zones to ensure efficient waste management and sanitation services.

To guarantee a smooth operation, more than 2,500 dedicated staff members and a fleet of over 150 modern vehicles will be deployed across the city.

In a bid to maintain a clean environment, the leaves of all concerned staff have been canceled during the Eid period.

The CDA has identified and excavated over 45 locations specifically designated for waste disposal.

These areas adhere to strict health and safety protocols, incorporating the latest technological advancements for efficient waste management.

In collaboration with the sanitation department, the CDA has established two emergency centers to address any urgent sanitation concerns, maintaining constant communication with the central office.

Additionally, bio-degradable plastic bags will be distributed among citizens to facilitate the proper disposal of animal waste.

Citizens are urged to cooperate with the CDA’s efforts and report any waste removal issues to the designated helpline numbers, 1334 or 9213908.

As the Eid festivities approach, the CDA administration appeals to the citizens to dispose of animal waste and garbage responsibly in the assigned areas.