Peshawar High Court Orders Action Against Cattle Smuggling During Eid-ul-Adha

The Peshawar High Court has ordered the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government and police to stop cattle smuggling to Afghanistan from Peshawar and nearby districts. The aim is to ensure enough sacrificial animals are available for the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha festival in the province.

The court issued this order in response to a petition filed by the Peshawar Bar Association. It requested the court’s intervention to prevent cattle smuggling to Afghanistan and asked the government and relevant officials to take action.

ALSO READ Life Sentence Handed to Obsessed Pakistani “Lover” for Horrific Murder of a Girl in UK

The court scheduled the next hearing for 27 June and asked the government to provide a report on the steps taken to comply with its orders.

The court emphasized the immediate need to stop cattle smuggling from Peshawar and the surrounding areas, particularly to Afghanistan.

The respondents named in the petition include the provincial government, Chief Secretary, Agriculture and Livestock Secretary, IG KP, CCPO Peshawar, Commissioner Peshawar Division, and Deputy Commissioners of Peshawar and Khyber districts.

The lawyer representing the petitioner, Mohammad Yasir Khattak, explained that the Peshawar Bar Association held an emergency meeting and sought the high court’s help regarding the transportation of sacrificial animals to Afghanistan.

ALSO READ Punjab and Sindh Announce Eid-ul-Adha Holidays

Khattak highlighted that in previous years, the KP government had banned cattle transportation to Afghanistan before Eid-ul-Azha until the third day of the festival. However, this year, no such ban has been imposed, which could lead to increased prices and a shortage of sacrificial animals.

The lawyer argued that it was the government’s responsibility to ensure an adequate supply of sacrificial animals at reasonable prices for the people, as it is a religious obligation for Muslims who can afford it.

Khattak stated that the respondents had neglected their duty to address these illegal activities and mentioned that the high court had previously issued orders to curb illegal cattle smuggling to Afghanistan.