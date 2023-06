The arrests come a month after conservative President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won another term to extend his rule until 2028. During his election campaign, Erdogan said LGBTQ+ people undermined family values, reiterating his government’s disdain for the community. He and his representatives have attempted for years to block the annual Istanbul Pride Parade.

Davut Gül, governor of the Istanbul Province, suggested ahead of the event that he would not allow it to go ahead, citing concerns regarding “threats to family life.”

“We don’t accept this hate and denial policy,” Istanbul LGBTI+ Pride Week said in a statement.