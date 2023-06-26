News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Defense Chowk and Sawan Bridge Problems Turn GT Road Into Hell

By Waleed Shah | Published Jun 26, 2023 | 6:17 pm

The traffic situation is worsening at GT Road by the minute due to the closure of Defense Chowk.

According to a recent tweet, DHA 1 and 2-bound traffic is facing difficulties as the bridge near Defense Chowk — which the motorists use to make a U-turn or turn towards DHA 1 — has been closed.

ALSO READ

The tweet highlights, citing a traffic warden, that a portion of the bridge has sustained damage and is unable to bear the weight of heavy traffic. The warden did not mention when, or if, the road will be opened.

Social media is flooded with videos of people stuck in traffic, expressing their dismay with the situation. The tweet also shares a motorist’s account, who stated that the DHA 1-bound traffic has to make a U-turn from Sawan Bridge.

He claimed that due to the traffic congestion, it took him 50 minutes to make the turn, which is less than a kilometer away from Defense Chowk.

ALSO READ

As per a recent update, the under-construction Sawan Bridge has also collapsed due to a landslide, following heavy rain in Rawalpindi.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported as a result of the collapse. Although, the work on the project has been brought to a grinding halt, worsening the traffic situation further.

The video shows a massive queue of vehicles stuck in the jam, barely moving an inch. The situation is worsening by the minute as peak traffic hours draw closer. Locals are advised to plan their travels accordingly.


lens

Ananya Panday is the Cutest Pilot You’ll Ever See in Adorable Throwback Clip
Read more in lens

proproperty

Engineering Incompetence Revealed as Kalma Chowk Underpass Fails in Heavy Rains
Read more in proproperty
close
>