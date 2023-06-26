Defense Chowk and Sawan Bridge Problems Turn GT Road Into Hell

The traffic situation is worsening at GT Road by the minute due to the closure of Defense Chowk.

According to a recent tweet, DHA 1 and 2-bound traffic is facing difficulties as the bridge near Defense Chowk — which the motorists use to make a U-turn or turn towards DHA 1 — has been closed.

The tweet highlights, citing a traffic warden, that a portion of the bridge has sustained damage and is unable to bear the weight of heavy traffic. The warden did not mention when, or if, the road will be opened.

Social media is flooded with videos of people stuck in traffic, expressing their dismay with the situation. The tweet also shares a motorist’s account, who stated that the DHA 1-bound traffic has to make a U-turn from Sawan Bridge.

He claimed that due to the traffic congestion, it took him 50 minutes to make the turn, which is less than a kilometer away from Defense Chowk.

راولپنڈی: زیر تعمیر سواں پل کا ایک حصہ لینڈ سلائیڈنگ کے باعث گر گیا ٹریفک کے لیے بندگاڑیوں کی طویل قطاریں لگ گیں۔ ہر طرف کنسٹرکشن کے نام پر ناقص اور بغیر پلاننگ کا کام pic.twitter.com/5pib8DaYRT — Islamabad Updates (@IslamabadViews) June 26, 2023

As per a recent update, the under-construction Sawan Bridge has also collapsed due to a landslide, following heavy rain in Rawalpindi.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported as a result of the collapse. Although, the work on the project has been brought to a grinding halt, worsening the traffic situation further.

#Rawalpindi: Sawan Bridge jam on both sides. As received: Update on Defence chowk / DHA 1 entrance: Agar ap kachehri chowk ki taraf se aa rahay hain towards DHA 1 to defence chowk se ap DHA 1 ki taraf turn nahein kar saktay as it's closed. Apko uturn sawaan ke pull se karna… pic.twitter.com/uCXS17BujD — Shaheryar Hassan (@shaheryarhassan) June 26, 2023

The video shows a massive queue of vehicles stuck in the jam, barely moving an inch. The situation is worsening by the minute as peak traffic hours draw closer. Locals are advised to plan their travels accordingly.