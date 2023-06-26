Tourist Group Mysteriously Goes Missing in Miranjani

In a baffling turn of events, six tourists who embarked on a journey to explore the beauty of Miranjani Peak in Abbottabad have gone missing without a trace.

According to sources within the police department, the group of six individuals, originally from Peshawar, set out on a trekking expedition to Miranjani Peak but failed to return as expected.

Miranjani Peak, standing tall at an impressive elevation of 9,816 feet, is the highest peak in the picturesque Galyat region. Situated near Nathia Gali in the Abbottabad district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it is known for its breathtaking views and challenging trails.

Alarmed by the prolonged absence and the lack of communication, the family members of the missing tourists promptly reported the matter to the local authorities. Concerns grew as attempts to establish contact with the individuals proved unsuccessful.

In response to the distressing situation, the Abbottabad police, accompanied by specialized rescue teams, have been mobilized to initiate search and rescue operations. The rugged terrain leading to Miranjani Peak poses additional challenges, as a perilous jungle lies in the path of the expedition.

The law enforcement agencies and rescue teams have launched an extensive search operation, meticulously combing the area for any signs or clues that could shed light on the whereabouts of the missing tourists. Every effort is being made to locate them and ensure their safe return.