Over 100 Men and Women Arrested From Massage Centers in Lahore

In a targeted crackdown on massage centers in Lahore over the weekend, law enforcement agencies apprehended a total of 119 individuals, including 59 men and 60 women.

The police investigation uncovered that these establishments were operating as fronts for illicit activities such as prostitution and the sale of prohibited drugs.

Following a thorough operation, the police registered FIRs against the owners of 23 massage parlors and guest houses located in the Cantonment, Civil Lines, Saddar, and Model Town areas of the provincial capital.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, a police official emphasized that those who lead the youth astray should be shown no mercy.

The crackdown on these massage centers underscores the ongoing efforts of law enforcement agencies to eradicate illegal practices and maintain a safe environment for the citizens of Lahore.

This operation serves as a reminder that the police remain vigilant in monitoring and enforcing compliance with the law, ensuring the well-being of the community.