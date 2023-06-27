Spiritual Healer Rapes Woman in Islamabad

On Monday, authorities confirmed a distressing incident of rape that occurred in Islamabad. The victim filed a complaint, leading to the registration of a case at Humak police station.

According to the police, the victim, who is the wife of a mobile shop owner, was facing domestic issues. During this challenging time, a friend introduced her to an individual claiming to possess supernatural powers, capable of resolving people’s problems through the use of amulets (taweez).

In their initial meeting, the self-proclaimed “spiritual healer” listened to the woman’s problems and provided her with an amulet. He requested her presence for further consultations, which took place on June 23. During this meeting, the suspect informed her that he needed to visit her residence.

On the following day, while the woman was alone at home, the suspect arrived and sat close to her. He began making advances, eventually raping her and issuing threats of severe consequences. After the traumatic incident, the woman bravely reported the crime to the police, leading to the filing of a complaint.

Authorities have made progress in the case, announcing the arrest of two individuals implicated in the rape. A police spokesperson disclosed that the victim lodged an FIR with Airport police, detailing how the suspect took advantage of her husband’s absence and committed the crime. Additionally, she alleged that her husband, mother-in-law, and sister-in-law subjected her to further abuse after she confided in her spouse.

In response to her complaint, Airport police promptly registered a case and apprehended the primary suspect. Efforts are underway to arrest the victim’s mother-in-law and sister-in-law, with raids being conducted for their capture.