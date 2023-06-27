US Braces for Load Shedding Due to Electricity Shortfall in Summer

A heatwave is hitting the United States, making millions of Americans suffer in hot temperatures. The heatwave is also putting the power grid to the test. When it gets extremely hot, people turn up their air conditioners, causing a high demand for electricity.

At the same time, power facilities may face problems because of the scorching temperatures. As reported by CNN, US grid officials have warned that if this summer gets hot, large parts of the US could experience electricity blackouts, also called load shedding.

According to the North American Energy Reliability Corporation (NERC), about two-thirds of North America could face energy shortages this summer during extreme demand.

NERC stated that almost the entire western US, the central region, and most of Texas are at risk of energy shortages in “extreme conditions.” New England and Ontario are also at an increased risk of blackouts.

NERC maintained that it is because old power generation methods are being retired, demand is rising, and heatwaves are becoming more common.

Officials assured that the power grid will have enough electricity to meet normal demand this summer. The risk of blackouts only comes if it gets extremely hot.

However, many people in the South and Central regions are already dealing with extreme heat. On Monday, nearly 40 million people from Arizona to Alabama were under heat warnings and advisories.

In some desert and West Texas areas, temperatures above 43.3°C were forecasted, and it may feel like 48.9°C. Meteorologists predict that the heatwave could last into next week.

The outlook for the next three months shows that large parts of the US might have hotter-than-usual temperatures. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s forecast says that the Pacific Northwest, Southwest, Texas, Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Northeast have the highest chance of above-average temperatures.

There are a few things that will determine whether the power grid can handle the challenges. One factor is that as coal power plants close down, cleaner sources like wind and solar energy are being relied on more. However, these renewable energy sources cannot always generate enough electricity when it is needed due to their intermittent nature.

Wind turbines only produce power if the wind is blowing, and how much they produce depends on the wind strength. This can cause problems during low wind periods when demand is high. Texas and the central regions heavily rely on wind power. Drought conditions and low reservoir levels can also reduce hydropower generation.

NERC is also concerned about new environmental regulations that limit the operation of coal-fired power plants in 23 states, including Nevada, Utah, and states along the Gulf Coast, mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. These regulations aim to reduce smog from power plants and industrial sites. This summer will be the first test for US since the regulations were implemented.

Moreover, the power grid is facing challenges due to supply chain disruptions and worker shortages. Some power facilities had to delay or cancel maintenance work required for summer. NERC specifically mentioned the risk of low supplies of replacement transformers, which are needed to restore power facilities after hurricanes and severe storms.

Via CNN