Time Running Out for UAE Companies to Meet Emiratization Targets

UAE companies must meet the Emiratization targets within the next four days, as the deadline set by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MoHRE) is scheduled to conclude.

The original deadline for private sector companies with 50 employees or more to fulfill their semi-annual Emiratization targets was extended from 30 June to 7 July. This extension was granted in light of the Eid Al-Adha holidays.

ALSO READ Punjab Citizens With Electricity Bills of Rs 10,000 Or More Can No Longer Use Sehat Card

Failure to meet the deadline will result in fines of AED 42,000 ($11,400) for each Emirati not hired.

According to the Emiratization targets, companies need to increase the number of Emiratis in their workforce by 2 percent annually until 2026. The annual target is now divided into two halves, with 1 percent required in the first half and the other 1 percent in the second half of the year.

Most companies had already added 2 percent of Emiratis to their workforce by the end of 2022 and were required to add another 1 percent by 30 June. However, the deadline to reach 3 percent Emirati employees has been extended to 7 July.

The target will continue to increase by an additional 2 percent each year until reaching 10 percent by 2026.

ALSO READ Hajj Pilgrims Greeted With Zamzam Water and Gifts After Arrival in Madinah

Non-compliance with Emiratization requirements will lead to fines. The MoHRE has urged private sector companies with 50 employees or more to meet the semi-annual Emiratization targets by 7 July to avoid the penalty of AED 42,000 for each Emirati not employed. The fine will be applied at a rate of AED 7,000 per month this year, as stated in a Cabinet Decision. The fines will increase by AED 1,000 annually until 2026.

To support both job seekers and employers, UAE has introduced updates to its Nafis platform before the mandatory Emiratization deadlines.

The Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council announced updates to the Nafis platform, allowing companies to easily share professional opportunities and connect with qualified Emirati talent.

The platform now offers a more user-friendly experience, allowing jobseekers to provide additional details about their qualifications, skills, and experience, leading to better job matches. Jobseekers can also access information about their entitlements, benefits, and the status of their job applications.