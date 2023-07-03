Chinese Charge’d Affairs Assures Continued Support to Pakistan

Pang Chunxue, Charge’d Affairs, Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, called on Finance Minister Ishaq Dar at the Finance Division today where she assured that the Chinese Government will continue to support Pakistan.

Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar warmly greeted the Charge de Affairs and appreciated the deep-rooted historical bilateral relations between Pakistan and China.

The Finance Minster further informed the Charge de Affairs about the progress on the 9th review with IMF stating that Pakistan has successfully reached the staff-level agreement. He also apprised the Charge de Affairs about stability in the economy and how the government is making efforts to preserve this economic stability and move the economy towards growth.

Additionally, he appreciated the Chinese support to Pakistan on multiple fronts and specifically thanked for the cooperation of Chinese Financial Institutions with Pakistan during the last few months.

Pang Chunxue reciprocated the sentiments about the deep-rooted friendly relations between both countries. She also appreciated the efforts of the Government of Pakistan to bring economic stability to the country despite difficult economic circumstances. She further assured the Finance Minister that the Chinese Government will continue to support Pakistan.

The two sides also discussed the various avenues available for both countries to deepen bilateral relations in economic, trade, and financial sectors in order to expand the existing cooperation to unprecedented levels.

In the end, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar expressed gratitude to Pang Chunxue, Charge’d Affairs for all the support and cooperation Pakistan has always been receiving from the leadership in Beijing.