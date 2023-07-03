Startup Funding in Pakistan Shrinks by 95% to Lowest Level Since 2020

By ProPK Staff | Published Jul 3, 2023 | 11:32 am

Startup funding in Pakistan had its worst quarter since 2020, with investments in this category falling to $5.2 million during April-June 2023, according to data released by Data Darbar.

This reflects a 95 percent year-on-year (YoY) and 77.5 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decrease from $104.1 million and $23.1 million, respectively.

Meanwhile, the deal count was eight, down 65.2 percent YoY.

ALSO READ

Fundraising has been bleak globally, particularly in Asia, where venture capital investments have fallen below pre-COVID levels. While global data for the most recent quarter has yet to be released, Crunchbase reported that global startup funding decreased 44 percent YoY to $22 billion in May 2023.

The average deal size dropped to $743,000 in Q2 2023, down from $4.7 million the previous year and the lowest since Q1 2019. The median value was $500,000, the lowest since January-March of 2021. As a result, the size-to-median gap has shrunk to its lowest level of $243,000.

Most movements were early stage, with four seed rounds and three accelerator rounds. Only Abhi’s deal with BlueEx was technically classified as post-IPO.

Fintech was the most dominating sector. It accounted for half or $4 million of the declared investments. Also, there was some variety, with automotive arriving on the radar after a while, due to OkayKer.

ALSO READ
Total Investment

Total funding in the space was $28.3 million in the first half of 2023, a 60 percent decrease from the same period last year. The drop was far greater at 98 percent, compared to the $276.9 million raised in the first half of 2022.

The number of transactions has also dropped to 16, from 26 in July-December and 46 in January-June of last year, the lowest levels by amount since 2HCY20 and the joint lowest by the number of deals since 2HCY19.

ProPK Staff

lens

Shoaib Akhtar Sums Up How We Feel About The ‘Pasoori’ Remake
Read more in lens

proproperty

Property Dealer Found Shot Dead in Karachi
Read more in proproperty
close
>