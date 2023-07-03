IT Ministry Asks PTA to Block 19 More Websites in Pakistan

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) has intensified its efforts to combat the persistent issue of fake accounts and negative propaganda on social media platforms.

In a recent development, the Ministry has identified an additional 19 websites that have been actively involved in spreading negative propaganda. These websites were found to be targeting institutions and personalities, disseminating false information and sowing seeds of discord within society.

The Ministry has directed Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to take immediate action against such activities. The Ministry is determined to curb the influence of these websites and mitigate the damage caused by their negative propaganda campaigns.

These websites have been exploiting their platforms to spread misinformation, manipulate public opinion, and tarnish the reputation of institutions and individuals. They have become instruments for spreading discord and creating a negative atmosphere within the digital realm.

In response, the Ministry has called for the urgent blocking of these websites to prevent the further proliferation of negative propaganda. It is crucial to put an end to their activities and safeguard the integrity of online discourse.

ALSO READ Northern Areas Celebrate Eid ul Adha with Record-Breaking Tourist Influx

The alarming scale of the issue becomes evident with the revelation that a total of 97 websites are involved in spreading negative propaganda. To address this, notices have already been sent to 80 websites, urging them to cease their operations and rectify their content.

However, it is disconcerting that these previously notified websites have not yet been shut down, highlighting the need for swift and decisive action.