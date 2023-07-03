Punjab Citizens With Electricity Bills of Rs 10,000 Or More Can No Longer Use Sehat Card

Punjab’s caretaker ministers, Dr. Javed Akram and Amir Mir, held a press conference on Sunday to announce changes to the health card program. They stated that while treatment through the health card would continue, not everyone would be eligible to benefit from it.

Under the new guidelines, individuals who travel abroad, or have a mobile phone bill of Rs. 8,000 or more, or have an electricity bill of Rs. 10,000 or more would no longer be entitled to free treatment on the health card.

The ministers explained that someone with such expenses is not considered poor. They further mentioned that data on deserving individuals would be obtained from the Social Welfare Department to ensure that resources are allocated appropriately. They emphasized that the caretaker government has no political agenda in relation to the health cards.

Dr Javed Akram, the caretaker Health Minister, highlighted the misuse of health cards introduced by the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. He emphasized that this policy decision was made to prevent the depletion of funds and save resources.

To address the issue, a Rs1.5 billion fund has been established, and only government hospitals will provide free heart treatments. Additionally, the government has decided to limit the presence of the Pakistani flag on the health card.

Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir clarified that the health card program would continue with certain limitations. He acknowledged that the health card had been misused in the past, allowing some individuals to profit from it. He mentioned that the Sehat Card Scheme was initially launched in 2015 during Nawaz Sharif’s era specifically for deserving individuals.

Dr. Javed Akram further announced that Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) would now be used as Sehat Health Cards to prevent the misuse of the health insurance facility. He claimed that some people had become millionaires by exploiting the Sehat Cards.

He also stated that the data from the Benazir Income Support Programme, which was designed for the poor, is incomplete. Unnecessary stenting procedures were identified as an issue related to health cards.

When asked about conducting elections, Dr Javed Akram clarified that the responsibility lies with the election commission, not the caretaker government.