Tesla Breaks Quarterly Sales Record in China

Tesla delivered over 466,000 electric vehicles (EVs) in the second quarter of 2023 in China, exceeding projections and its previous record.

Tesla produced 479,700 EVs in the same quarter, up 86% year over year, and delivered 466,140, up 83%.

The EV maker’s strong delivery performance has occupied the top spot in global battery electric vehicle (BEV) deliveries. It has allowed the automaker to set another quarterly record, moving closer to its objective of a 50% increase in deliveries.

Model 3 and Model Y accounted for over 460,211 units produced and 446,915 deliveries. Tesla’s more premium Model S and Model X accounted for 19,489 units produced and 19,225 units sold.

The Chinese government has extended tax breaks for new energy vehicle (NEV) sales until 2027, giving buyers more reasons to switch to EVs.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk claimed in May that the Model Y would be the world’s best-selling car in 2023, and JATO Dynamics reported that it overtook the Toyota Corolla in the first quarter. Model Y is poised to lead green transportation with its strong April-June delivery statistics.