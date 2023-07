In a distressing development that has sent shockwaves across the cricketing fraternity, Multan Sultans’ owner and Managing Director (MD), Alamgir Khan Tareen, has committed suicide.

According to media reports, Alamgir Tareen ended his life by shooting himself in the head with a gun in Lahore. Alamgir Tareen was the brother of renowned industrialist and entrepreneur, Jehangir Khan Tareen, and uncle of Ali Khan Tareen.