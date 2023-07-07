Emergency Declared in Karachi Following Monsoon Rain Prediction

Heavy showers with thunderstorms are expected in Karachi starting today, along with additional rainfall predicted in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Gujranwala, Lahore, and other parts of Pakistan, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The PMD has issued warnings about the risk of urban flooding in several cities and the potential danger of landslides in hilly areas.

In Karachi, dark clouds have been present since early morning, indicating the possibility of heavy rainfall over the next two days. Karachi Mayor, Murtaza Wahab, has declared a rain emergency in the city, assuring citizens that proactive measures have been taken to mitigate any inconvenience caused by the monsoon rains.

Lahore has been experiencing continuous monsoon rains, resulting in the transformation of low-lying areas into streams and canals. The Met Department has expressed concerns about urban flooding and warned of potential infrastructure damage. Chief Meteorologist, Muhammad Aslam, has advised the public to refrain from unnecessary outdoor activities for their safety.

The PMD forecasts rainfall accompanied by wind and thundershowers in multiple regions across Pakistan, with isolated heavy rainfall expected in certain areas. There is also a high risk of flooding in rivers between 8 and 10 July. Residents are urged to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions.

Unfortunately, rain-related incidents have already occurred. In Lahore, a roof collapse due to torrential rains has claimed the lives of over 10 people. Additionally, a bus overturned near Hazara Interchange, causing injuries to seven individuals. In the Karbala area of Attock, four people sustained injuries when a house’s cement nets collapsed during heavy showers.

It is crucial for residents in the affected areas to stay informed about weather updates, follow safety guidelines, and take necessary measures to protect themselves and their property during this period of heavy rainfall and potential flooding.