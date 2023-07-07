MG Launches Mobile After-Sales Service for HS Buyers

Amid the ongoing economic downturn, automakers are trying to make the best of the current circumstances by launching various special services.

In one such tactic, MG JW SEZ has decided to launch a special “Mobile Aftersales Service” for its customers. This means that the HS owners can now opt for maintenance at a destination of their choice. The service is especially beneficial in case of mid-journey breakdowns.

In May 2023, MG increased the price of HS Essence by a whopping Rs. 600,000, making it the company’s second price hike this year. Following the reported hike, the price of MG HS Essence is Rs. 8.8 million.

Despite the hike, however, HS is among the cheaper compact crossover SUVs in Pakistan. Other SUVs Such as Proton X70, Haval H6, Kia Sportage, Hyundai Tucson, etc. in the C-Segment category either cost significantly more or have fewer features compared to HS Essence, which gives it an advantage in the local auto market.