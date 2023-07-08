Gas Cylinder Explosion Severely Injures Seven in Sargodha

A tragic incident unfolded in Bhalwal city within the Sargodha district, injuring seven passengers in a van. The cause of this was an explosion caused by a gas cylinder, as revealed by reports.

According to the police, the van was en route to Kot Momin when it suddenly burst into flames due to a leak in the gas cylinder. Swift action was taken to transport the injured individuals to a nearby hospital, where they are currently undergoing medical treatment.

Mohsin Naqvi, the Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab, expressed his deepest sympathies to the families of the victims. He called for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the van fire and directed the Commissioner and Regional Police Officer (RPO) of Sargodha to furnish a detailed report on the matter.

Additionally, the chief minister instructed the relevant authorities to ensure that the injured victims receive the utmost medical care available.