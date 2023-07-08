Introducing the Hyundai TUCSON GLS: Affordable Luxury for C-SUV Enthusiasts

In the current market where prices are increasing due to inflation and currency devaluation, finding an affordable C-SUV can be a challenge.

However, The TUCSON GLS allows car enthusiasts to experience the same level of excitement and comfort at a price of just Rs. 7,365,000.

Hyundai’s new car TUCSON GLS, a base variant of the popular TUCSON lineup offers an extremely accessible and economical option for C-SUV enthusiasts, ensuring that style and performance are not compromised.

Since its launch, the Hyundai TUCSON has gained immense popularity among car enthusiasts. Its striking design, advanced features, and exceptional performance have contributed to its success.

To cater to customers seeking a more affordable choice, Hyundai Nishat Motor Private Limited has introduced the TUCSON GLS as an addition to the existing TUCSON lineup.

It comes equipped with 18″ alloy wheels, providing an appealing appearance and a smooth ride. The inclusion of cruise control ensures effortless long drives, while the 10.1″ AVN system keeps drivers connected, entertained, and on the right track.

There’s no better time than now to visit your nearest Hyundai dealership and get a firsthand experience of the Hyundai TUCSON GLS.

It is available for display at Hyundai dealerships nationwide. With its attractive design, affordability, and impressive features, the TUCSON GLS is poised to make a significant impact in the market.