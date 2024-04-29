Karachi’s BRT Red Line Project Won’t Be Completed on Time

Due to the increasing costs and construction work coming to a halt, the fate of the multibillion-rupee Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Red Line project in Karachi remains uncertain.

During a conversation with a local media outlet, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah stated that the government is working to remove all bottlenecks in the project. However, the Chief Minister couldn’t provide a specific timeline for the resumption of construction work.

ALSO READ CM KP Takes Action Against Illegal Petrol Sale

It is pertinent to mention that work on the project has been halted for more than 1.5 years. Shah told the media outlet that he is aware of the problems the people face due to delays in project completion.

The project, which was supposed to be completed next year, has been halted following the completion of only five percent work due to cost escalation, lack of required land, delay in designing, and non-cooperation of the Sindh government.

After TransKarachi decides to authorize a 30 percent increase in cost escalation, the total cost of the project is expected to increase from Rs. 79 billion to Rs. 103 billion.

According to sources in TransKarachi, despite the removal of the bottlenecks in the project, it would take at least three to four months to resume the work. This is because the labourers and workforce of contractors leaving for their hometowns to celebrate Eidul Fitr.

The sources added that they are expected to return after celebrating Eidul Azha. Dr Sharoosh Lodi, the vice chancellor of the NED University of Engineering and Technology, said that the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved the resumption of construction work.

He cited the non-acquisition of the land in Malir Halt from Rangers for the construction of a bus depot as one of the reasons behind the delay in the project.

ALSO READ Scholarships in Belgium 2024-25 for International Students Without IELTS

Dr. Lodi announced that the second bus depot initially suggested for the Mosamiat area, will now be situated on the 16-acre plot previously occupied by the now-demolished Alladin Park on Rashid Minhas Road. Despite plans for Lot 3 of the project to include the establishment of a biogas plant, sources reveal that the Sindh government has yet to award the contract for its construction.