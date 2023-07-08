Landi Kotal Elders Ban Music on Weddings With Strict Punishment

By Asma Sajid | Published Jul 8, 2023 | 4:55 pm

The elders of Zakhakhel in the Khyber area of Landi Kotal have implemented a ban on playing music during weddings. Those who violate this ban have been warned that no funeral rites will be performed for them.

During the meeting yesterday, the scholars decided to completely prohibit the inclusion of local artists in marriage ceremonies.

ALSO READ

As stated in the official announcement, marriages of those who defy this decision will not be celebrated, and no funeral services will be held for any family members associated with them.

According to the declaration, no sympathetic relations will be maintained with the violators’ families. In addition, the unanimous decision also includes a ban on celebratory gunfire.

ALSO READ

In the past, local clerics have launched an onslaught in the Khyber Agency, targeting musical instruments and lighting up a bonfire of ‘confiscated’ items in front of a local seminary. Musical instruments and gadgets that were burnt in a heap had been confiscated by roaming groups of seminary students who ‘raided’ wedding ceremonies and personal gatherings in private Hujras.

lens

Harif Rauf Celebrates His Wedding Reception in Style
Read more in lens

proproperty

GDA Honors Field Staff for Exemplary Efforts During Eid-ul-Azha
Read more in proproperty
close
>