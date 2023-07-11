Pakistani Medical and Dental Programs Will be Recognized Worldwide Soon

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) after completing the mandatory requirements to be eligible for WFME recognition of its Accreditation Program has applied to World Federation for Medical Education (WFME) to initiate the process.

After the promulgation of the PMDC Act 2022, the Council took up the matter of the WFME Recognition Process on priority. President PMDC Prof. Dr. Rizwan Taj constituted a WFME accreditation cell consisting of experts from all over Pakistan and conducted several meetings for extensive deliberation to fulfill all the requirements of the WFME application.

PMDC furthermore, carried out various workshops nationwide for the said purpose. Almost 124 colleges anticipated the workshop. The panel of experts from all over the country was taken on board for the WFME accreditation process.

In the first step, the WFME after assessing the PMDC’s application has approved its eligibility for the WFME recognition of the PMDC as an accrediting body and its Accreditation program. PMDC and WFME will now coordinate to schedule the visit of the WFME’s international assessors who will undertake a site visit to Pakistan to inspect the PMDC and its entire regulatory systems.

The team will evaluate the complete accreditation process of a medical college by PMDC. The entire process including physical site assessment and inspection is expected to be completed within 12 months before 2024.

The WFME recognition of the PMDC and its Accreditation Programme will enable all graduates of these colleges licensed by the PMDC would have the ability to train and work in the USA and internationally without any restriction.

President PMDC stated that PMDC has been striving to complete the mandatory requirements and develop the standards as per not only WFME standards but also international best practices and ensuring that medical education is put on a path of constant improvement and attaining internationally recognized quality as well as ensuring that Pakistan’s medical education and doctors are duly recognized internationally.

Prof Dr. Rizwan Taj added that this is a major achievement after the tireless effort of PMDC. The federal Minister of Health appreciated the efforts of the PMDC in actively pursuing the effort in record time.