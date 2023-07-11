Pakistan’s Tallest Flag to be Hoisted at Lahore for Rs. 400 Million

The battle for the tallest flagpoles between Pakistan and India is nothing new.

India hoisted a 360 feet tall tricolor flag in March 2017. In response, Pakistan hoisted a 400 feet tall flag on its 70th Independence Day on August 14, 2017.

As a rebuttal, India hoisted a 418-f00t-long flag on the Joint Check Post (JCP) at Wahga Border. Not to be outdone, Pakistan is set to install a 500-foot-high flag at Liberty, Lahore.

The provincial government will procure a whopping Rs. 400 million for the project from the development budget. The flag-raising ceremony will take place on Independence Day — August 14, 2023.

The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi also announced earlier today that Lahore will get three new underpasses. Their construction will start on July 17.

Naqvi said that the construction of three new underpasses will alleviate traffic jams and that the reconstruction of Walton Road will also be launched soon. He also reviewed the construction of the Akbar Chowk flyover in Lahore.