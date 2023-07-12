All-New 2025 Toyota Prado Photos Leaked

The recently leaked images of the new Land Cruiser Prado show a large boxy SUV with short overhangs and vintage accents.

The overall profile is reminiscent of the new Lexus GX, but there are Toyota-specific details, such as the radiator grille and the front LED signature. The new Prado lacks the stylish roof spoiler of Lexus GX.

While pricing information for the 2025 Prado is unavailable, it is anticipated that the new Prado will be more affordable than the model that was discontinued in 2021.

A recent report suggests that Toyota intends to market the new Land Cruiser Prado as a niche product. The powertrain may include a 2.4-liter turbocharged engine, which is also present in the North American-spec Toyota Tacoma.

According to reports, the SUV will have two variants, with the more expensive one having TRD Pro-inspired off-road upgrades. The SUV will likely be priced at around Rs. 16 million with higher trim levels costing well over Rs. 20 million.

Prado is a beloved SUV in Pakistan due to its style, luxury, and reliability. With recent upgrades and tough looks, Prado will likely be a hit in our country despite its considerably high post-import price tag.