Honor Magic V2 is Now the Thinnest and Lightest Foldable Phone

Honor has just unveiled the Magic V2, its third-generation foldable smartphone, which impresses with its incredibly slim design. When folded, it measures just 9.9mm thick (and only 4.7mm when unfolded), and it tips the scales at a mere 231 grams.

To put things in perspective, the title of the slimmest foldable smartphone was previously held by the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, with a folded thickness of 11.2mm and a weight of 262 grams.

Design and Display

Another remarkable design feature of the Magic V2 is its seamless unibody hinge mechanism. This component leverages a 3D-printed titanium alloy cover and the folding mechanism incorporates specially designed short screws within the hinge element.

While there isn’t any explicit ingress protection, Honor has confirmed that all internal components of the Magic V2 are coated with a P2i material, providing splash resistance.

The Magic V2 features a large 7.92-inch LTPO OLED primary display, offering a resolution of 2,156 x 2,344 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is also HDR 10+ compatible, capable of producing up to 1,600 nits of brightness in automatic mode. To ensure smooth and flicker-free animations, Honor has incorporated a 3,840Hz high-frequency PWM dimming.

The secondary display of the Magic V2 measures 6.43 inches and boasts a 10-bit OLED panel with a 2,376 x 1,060px resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. This cover screen shares the same high-frequency PWM dimming technology as the main screen and can produce up to 2,500 nits of peak brightness in automatic mode.

Both screens support stylus input.

Internals and Software

The Magic V2 comes with the robust Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, featuring an overclocked Cortex-X3 prime core running at 3.36 GHz. The standard model offers 12 GB RAM with options for 256 GB or 512 GB of storage, whereas the Magic V2 Ultrame variant comes with a generous 16 GB RAM and a massive 1 TB storage capacity.

For software, you get Android 13-themed with MagicOS 7.2

Cameras

As for the camera setup, the Magic V2 sports a 50MP primary sensor (f/1.9 aperture and Optical Image Stabilization) at the rear, accompanied by a 50MP ultra-wide lens (f/2.0 aperture). Additionally, it features a 20MP telephoto lens with a 2.5x optical zoom capability and OIS, ensuring high-quality photos from various perspectives.

The main screen has a 16MP selfie camera housed in a punch-hole cutout.

Battery and Pricing

The battery department is based on a 5,000 mAh silicon-carbon power cell paired with 66W wired charging.

Honor Magic V2 will be available in Black, Silk Black, Silk Purple, and Gold color options at a starting price of $1255 in China.

Honor Magic V2 Specifications