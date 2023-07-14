Majority of UAE Expats Are Happy With the Visa Process

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has secured the 11th position among 53 destinations in the InterNations’ Expat Insider 2023 Survey, reflecting the high level of contentment among expats living in the country.

As reported by Arabian Business, this detailed survey showed the UAE’s remarkable strengths across multiple areas, elevating it to the top five in three important categories.

In the Expat Essentials Index, the UAE claimed second place, just behind Bahrain. Expats praised the country for its convenience and friendly experience, even for those who do not speak the local language. They also expressed great satisfaction with administrative matters.

A remarkable 80 percent of respondents found getting a visa in the UAE to be effortless, surpassing the global average of 57 percent.

Regarding the Quality-of-Life Index, the UAE booked fourth place. Expats appreciated the diverse range of leisure activities, including the culinary scene and vibrant nightlife, which scored favorably at 84 percent and 76 percent, respectively.

Moreover, the country excelled in car infrastructure, with an astounding 93 percent of expats expressing satisfaction in this aspect.

It also performed well in the Working Abroad Index, securing the fourth spot overall. It stood out in the Career Prospects Subcategory, closely following the United States (US).

Expats were satisfied with their career opportunities and acknowledged that moving to the UAE had improved their prospects.

However, work-life balance emerged as an area of concern for expats in the country, with only 57 percent rating it positively, slightly below the global average of 63 percent.

Similarly, only 55 percent of respondents felt compensated for their work, taking into account their industry, qualifications, and role.

Interestingly, half of the expats reported an annual income below $25,000, compared to the global average of 33 percent, which contributed to the UAE’s 41st place ranking in the Personal Finance Index.

Despite these challenges, the UAE gained positive rankings in the Safety & Security and Healthcare subcategories, securing ninth and tenth positions, respectively.

Expats praised the country’s political stability, personal safety, and access to quality healthcare services.

68 percent of expats were satisfied with their lives in the UAE, which was slightly lower than the global average of 72 percent.

