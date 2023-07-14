Husband Arrested for Forcing Wife to Shoot Explicit Video With His Friend

Authorities have apprehended a man who stands accused of coercing his wife into engaging in non-consensual sexual acts with his friends, all with the intention of recording a pornographic video.

According to reports, the primary suspect has been taken into custody, while his alleged accomplice remains at large.

The Kallar Syedan police had initiated legal proceedings based on the complaint lodged by the victim, a married woman, nearly two weeks ago.

The victim’s report, filed on June 30, contained grave accusations against her spouse, prompting the formation of a specialized investigative team dedicated to the case’s prompt resolution and the swift apprehension of the primary suspect, given the gravity of the charges.

Efforts exerted by the police team resulted in the arrest of the complainant’s husband, who is considered the principal offender in this distressing incident.

As detailed in the First Information Report (FIR), the complainant alleges that her husband invited his acquaintance to their home, where she was subjected to sexual assault while being held at gunpoint.