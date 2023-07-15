You Can Now Get Paid for Making Content on Twitter

Twitter has introduced a new feature that compensates creators by sharing the ad revenue generated from advertisements displayed in responses to their tweets.

In order to be eligible for payments, you need to be subscribed to Twitter Blue or affiliated with verified organizations. You also need to have at least 5 million tweet impressions in the past 3 months and pass human review for Creator Monetization Standards. You need to be maintaining 10,000 followers or more and must post at least 25 tweets in 30 days.

ALSO READ Twitter No Longer Requires Log In for Viewing Tweets

Twitter CEO Elon Musk says that the first round of payments will total $5 million and will be adding up cumulatively from February onwards. All payments will be handled through Stripe.

Content creators on Twitter are already getting up to $25,000 and more. Writer Brian Krassenstein says that Twitter paid him a total of $24,305. He has 750,000 followers in total.

Twitter just paid me almost $25,000. pic.twitter.com/oIJ2Ycymzb — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) July 13, 2023

Other more popular Twitter accounts, including ‘internet hall of fame’ managed to generate an impressive $107,274. This was one of the highest payouts done by Twitter ever since the ad revenue-sharing program launched.

It remains unclear how Twitter is calculating the amount of revenue shared with users or how it is shared between eligible accounts.

ALSO READ Threads Hits 100 Million Users Within 5 Days

Twitter is capitalizing on ads placed in responses to tweets, due to the difficulty in determining which creators should be remunerated for ads seen in the main feed—a predicament similarly encountered by short video platforms like TikTok regarding revenue sharing.

Naturally, this arrangement motivates creators to incite their audience to comment on their tweets. In an ideal scenario, this would spark healthy conversations. Yet, drawing from what we’ve seen on platforms like Facebook, it’s often the more intense emotional reactions that drive the greatest engagement.