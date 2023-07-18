Class 8 Student Beaten to Death by Teachers Over Incomplete Homework

In a disturbing incident, a class 8 student lost his life after being brutally beaten by his teachers for failing to complete his homework in India.

The victim, identified as Krishna Chauhan, was subjected to physical punishment on 12 July when he arrived at school with incomplete homework. Despite the family’s explicit instructions against physical abuse, the teachers ignored their plea.

The instructor, Akbar Khan, forced the boy to sit in an uncomfortable position known as the ‘human chicken’, while another teacher, Sonu Shrivastav, mercilessly struck him with a stick, inflicting significant pain.

Upon returning home, Chauhan collapsed and began vomiting. Concerned for his well-being, his family rushed him to the hospital on 12 July, where he fought for his life until the morning of Sunday, 16 July, when he tragically succumbed to his injuries.

In response to this horrifying incident, a case has been registered against the teachers under IPC Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and the Juvenile Justice Act Section 75. The parents filed a complaint with the police, leading to the legal action.

According to a report by the children’s organization Plan International, more than 65 percent of children surveyed claimed to have experienced physical punishment, with the majority attending state schools. The incident has reignited calls for stricter enforcement of regulations to safeguard children from such brutality in educational institutions in India.