Framework’s New Gaming Laptop Lets You Replace or Repair All Parts

Modular devices have an edge over non-modular ones due to their longevity, letting you repair and replace almost anything. Fairphone lets you do that on smartphones and Framework has been doing so on laptops for a while.

Framework’s Laptop 16 is now available for pre-order in several countries across the globe, but buyers interested in Pakistan will have to import it.

As you would expect from a modular laptop, you can replace most of anything on this device, including the keyboard, ports, motherboard, speakers, battery, and much more. Of course, the internal hardware including the GPU, CPU, RAM, and other parts are equally replaceable.

ALSO READ Apple is Also Working on a Foldable Screen Laptop

The modular keyboard resembles Lego blocks, that effortlessly snap and slide into position. This means you have the freedom to align your keyboard and touchpad to the right, left, or center according to your preference. Not only that, but you can also add a vibrant splash of color, incorporate a numpad, or even create a mesmerizing matrix of LEDs.

Each slat even features a small Raspberry Pi RP2040 chip, visible through a window on the back, adding an extra touch of personality to the overall design.

Default Specifications

As for its default specifications, the laptop comes with a 16-inch 2560 x 1600 display with a 165Hz refresh rate. It is an anti-glare screen that covers 100% of the DCI P3 color gamut and can hit 500 nits peak brightness. There is a 1080p webcam above the screen for video calls.

You can either opt for an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS or the AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor which is paired with the Radeon RX 7700S discrete graphics card by default with its full 8 GB of 18 Gbps GDDR6 memory.

There is an 85Wh battery onboard and Framework claims that it can retain 80% of its charge capacity even after 1000 cycles.

ALSO READ Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop Launched With 2K 240Hz Screen and RTX 4070

The Framework Laptop 16 starts at $1399 for the default configuration but can go all the way up to $1799 for higher-end options. All models will have replaceable and repairable parts and all you will need is a single screwdriver.

Source: The Verge