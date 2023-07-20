Engineers Behind India’s Moon Mission Have Not Received Salaries For Over a Year

India’s Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission achieved a momentous launch on 14 July. However, the triumph is bittersweet as engineers responsible for the mission’s success have not been paid salaries.

The engineers, working for the Heavy Engineering Corporation (HEC) have endured a distressing financial situation since early 2022. Despite that, the construction of the mobile launch pad, and other crucial equipment, was finished ahead of schedule in December 2022.

HEC, a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Heavy Industries has faced scrutiny for the prolonged non-payment of salaries to its employees. As early as May, it was reported that over 2,700 workmen and 450 executives had gone without pay for a staggering 14 months.

The situation has since deteriorated, with even company officers enduring an entire year without salaries. Regular employees have faced unpaid periods ranging from eight to nine months. This crisis has severely impacted the morale and financial well-being of those who played pivotal roles in India’s ambitious space mission.

Despite securing orders worth INR 1,500 crore from prestigious clients such as the Indian Space Research Organisation, the Ministry of Defence, Railways, Coal India, and the steel sector, HEC’s progress has been hampered by a severe shortage of funds.

The appointment of a Chief Managing Director (CMD), a crucial position within the company, has also been delayed for the past two and a half years.

HEC has repeatedly sought a much-needed working capital injection of INR 1,000 crore from the Ministry of Heavy Industries, only to be met with disappointing news that the Union government cannot extend any financial assistance.

While India celebrates its remarkable achievements in space exploration, it is essential to acknowledge and address the hardships faced by the engineers behind these missions.