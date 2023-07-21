Air France Announces Non-Stop Flights From Paris to Abu Dhabi

By Salman Ahmed | Published Jul 21, 2023 | 3:04 pm

Air France, the leading French airline, is set to diversify its range of long-haul routes by introducing a new destination, Abu Dhabi.

Starting 29 October 2023, Air France will start a non-stop service between Paris’s Charles de Gaulle Airport and Abu Dhabi, the bustling capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The flights will be operated by the Airbus A350-900 aircraft, featuring a total of 324 seats spread across Business, Premium Economy, and Economy classes, ensuring passengers a comfortable journey.

Aside from this, Air France is also gearing up to bring its passengers closer to several other attractive Middle Eastern destinations.

This winter season, the airline plans to offer flights to Beirut in Lebanon, Dubai in UAE, Cairo in Egypt, and Tel Aviv in Israel.

With an impressive frequency of nearly 49 flights every week, Air France will make these Middle Eastern cities more easily accessible to global travelers.

