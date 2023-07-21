Police Arrests Security Guards From Govt Hospital for Stealing Bikes

Police apprehended three private security guards at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), a government-run hospital in Saddar, Karachi. The guards were arrested on Thursday during an intelligence-driven operation.

The suspects were apprehended after being found responsible for motorbike thefts from the JPMC’s parking lot. Their crimes reportedly affected both patients and their escorting visitors.

The police were able to recover four stolen motorcycles from the thieves during the operation. Two of the recovered bikes had been stolen within the jurisdiction of the Preedy police department, one from Baloch Colony, and the other from Saddar.

ALSO READ LHC Orders Strict Action Against Wrong Parking

Gibran, Ghulam Rasool, and Rab Nawaz, the employees of a private security agency, are convicted of the aforementioned theft. As the investigation progresses, the police are conducting a background check on the suspects.

After the suspects were apprehended, an official case was filed against them. The perpetrators were later transferred to the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) for further interrogation.