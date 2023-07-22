DC Islamabad’s Twitter Account Briefly Taken Over by Crypto Hackers

Another day, another high-profile account hacked on Twitter. This time, it’s the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad’s official account that was briefly taken over by crypto hackers to spread their scam around.

DC Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon’s account was spotted retweeting promotional content for crypto hackers sending you off to scam websites and whatnot. There were multiple instances of these posts on his account but they were deftly removed after some time.

It is worth mentioning that DC Islamabad’s official account has almost 450,000 followers and people regularly tag him in their complaints and inquiries, so such an account breach puts a plethora of users at risk of being compromised. Hence, it is commendable that swift action was taken.

This is also not the first time a notable official’s account was hacked on Twitter. Several others have been through the same thing at different times and were later compelled to post apologies to their followers later on. Some accounts were also seen liking immoral content without realizing everyone else can see it as well.