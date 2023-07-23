Price of Gold in Pakistan up by Rs. 9,600 Per Tola in Outgoing Week

The price of gold in Pakistan decreased marginally on Saturday to close the week at Rs. 222,800 per tola.

According to the data released by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs. 1,00 per tola to Rs. 222,800 while the price of 10 grams jumped by Rs. 85 to close at Rs. 191,015.

The price of the precious metal rose by Rs. 1,600 per tola on Monday and jumped by another Rs. 6,200 per tola on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the price of gold increased by Rs. 5,400 per. Thursday saw the price go down by Rs. 5,300 per tola before increasing by Rs. 1,800 per tola on Friday.

Despite the marginal decline yesterday, cumulatively, the price of gold increased by Rs. 9,600 per tola during the outgoing week.

After rising to an all-time high of Rs. 240,000 per tola on May 10, the price of gold was on a decreasing trend for the last few weeks, falling to Rs. 204,000 per tola by July 12. However, since July 12, the precious metal has risen by close to Rs. 19,000 per tola.