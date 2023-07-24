ABHI and BlueEX Ink MoU to Launch Cash on Delivery Financing

ABHI has partnered with Universal Network Systems Limited (UNSL), which operates under the brand name BlueEX, to offer e-commerce Revenue, Cash-on-Delivery Financing, and inventory financing in Pakistan, a complete solution for the financing needs of not only eCommerce Companies but also other SMEs in Pakistan (AbhiCOD).

Amidst the rising inflation, e-commerce platforms have faced financial hurdles that demand strategic solutions. In response to these pressing needs, they’ve introduced AbhiCOD which is an innovative short-term Shariah-compliant loan solution tailored to meet the financial needs of e-commerce businesses.

“AbhiCOD represents our commitment to empowering businesses during challenging times. Our equity with BlueEx has created an unmatched solution, allowing businesses to unlock their true potential by accessing growth financing to capture the opportunities that arise amidst uncertainties,” said Omair Ansari, Group CEO of ABHI.

Prominent figures like Wasim Akram, a pre-IPO shareholder in BlueEx, have extended their support to promote AbhiCOD.

Elahi, Director of BlueEx, expressed his enthusiasm about this collaboration, stating, “SME Financing in Pakistan can only happen with logistics & Fintech Partnership, as retail trade in Pakistan is primarily cash settled, this partnership with ABHI and AbhiCOD addresses critical financial challenges and fosters an environment of growth and success. We are delighted to support businesses on this transformative journey”.

As the e-commerce landscape continues to evolve, AbhiCOD is set to redefine the way businesses approach their financial needs. So if you are an e-commerce business owner looking for short-term Shariah-compliant loans, visit their website and sign up today.

This comes after Abhi in May 2023 acquired an equity stake comprising 2,742,000 shares of the courier firm. In November last year, BlueEX first announced that it received an offer from a fintech firm for the acquisition of a 20 percent stake in the company.

BlueEX is Pakistan’s only fully integrated standalone e-commerce logistics player providing services covering the entire value chain of e-commerce transactions from first-mile logistics to last-mile delivery.