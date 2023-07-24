Cabinet Committee Approves Draft Framework Agreement with UAE on Cargo Terminal

By ProPK Staff | Published Jul 24, 2023 | 9:18 pm

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions (CCoIGCT) today.

The CCoIGCT considered a summary of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs regarding the G2G agreement between the governments of the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan on Cooperation for the Development of Bulk and General Cargo Terminal at East Wharf at Karachi Port under Inter-Governmental Commercial Transaction Act, 2022.

The Committee approved the G2G draft Framework Agreement for ratification by the federal cabinet. The agreement will be signed between the governments of the UAE and Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari, Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Finance, Secretary Maritime Affairs, Secretary Law & Justice, Secretary Commerce, and other senior officers attended the meeting.

>