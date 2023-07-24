Punjab Announces Massive Increase in Arms License Fee

The Punjab caretaker cabinet has given its formal approval to up to a 2,000% increase in fees for both individual and commercial firearm licenses.

This recent hike marks the most significant rise in arms license fees in the history of any province in the country.

The amendments to Schedule One of Punjab Arms Rules 2023, sanctioned by the provincial cabinet, will have notable implications for those seeking to obtain or renew weapon licenses for personal protection or hunting.

Previously set at Rs. 10,000, the fee for new applicants will now stand at Rs. 50,000, while existing license holders will have to pay Rs. 5,000 for renewing their license, up from Rs. 1,000.

The increase is not limited to individual licenses alone.

The fee for acquiring an “All Pakistan” license from Punjab’s Interior Department has surged by a staggering 2,000 percent, soaring from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 100,000.

Private institutions and security companies will also face a considerable fee hike, as their charges have been elevated from Rs. 7,000 to Rs. 50,000.

Acquiring a duplicate arms license will now cost Rs. 5,000, compared to the earlier fee of Rs. 1,000.

Here is a breakdown of all previous and new fees for arms licenses.

Type of License Old Fee (Rs) New Fee (Rs) Difference New Individual License 10,000 50,000 400% License Renewal (Individual) 1,000 5,000 400% All Pakistan License 5,000 100,000 2000% Private Institutions/Security Companies 7,000 50,000 614.29% Duplicate Arms License 1,000 5,000 400% Arms Dealership (New License) 100,000 2,000,000 1900%

Moreover, the NADRA arms license processing fee has seen an upward revision from Rs. 1,400 to Rs. 2,000.

In an effort to streamline the application process, the Punjab Interior Department is set to begin accepting online applications for arms licenses in collaboration with NADRA.

However, applicants will now have to pay a registration fee of Rs. 1,200 to avail this facility.

Additionally, the caretaker cabinet has sanctioned substantial increases of up to 2,000% in fees for arms dealers, manufacturers, gunsmiths, and companies. The fee for a new arms dealership license, for instance, has surged from Rs. 100,000 to Rs. 2 million.

Via: Tribune