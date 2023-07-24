South African Experts Give Wildlife Management Training in Islamabad

Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) organized a two-day training session under the supervision of a South African wildlife expert at Trail-5 Education Centre, Islamabad.

Officers from Punjab, KPK, AJK, Ministry of Climate Change and Environment Commission, and IWMB including veterinarians, environmentalists, ecologists, volunteers, and students from different universities participated in the training session.

The prestigious occasion was graced by the presence of Chairperson IWMB Rina Saeed Khan. In her opening speech, the Chairperson extended a warm welcome to all attendees and emphasized the significance of preserving such precious ecosystems and biodiversity of Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) for future generations.

Using breathtaking visuals and engaging narratives, she provided an in-depth overview of the MHNP’s rich biodiversity, unique geological formations, historical significance, flora and fauna.

Senior Board Member, Waqar Zakria, in his presentation shed light on the conservation efforts undertaken by the IWMB to safeguard the park against various threats, including deforestation, illegal poaching, fire forest, illegal wood cutting, illegal encroachment, and habitat destruction. He commended the collective efforts of the board, local communities, and volunteers in working towards the protection of MHNP.

The distinguished guests and attendees gained a deeper understanding of the ecological significance of MHNP.

Distinguished South African wildlife experts shared their vast knowledge and experience with the participants.

The main focus of the training was on wildlife management, a critical aspect of preserving and safeguarding our diverse ecosystem. Their presentations covered a wide range of topics, including best practices in wildlife management, conservation strategies, and the latest advancements in the field.

Additionally, the training included a session on general and specific immobilization, an overview of radio telemetry, collaring, data collection game capture, drug use, care in captivity, drone usage, and census survey.

The participants actively engaged with the experts, asking questions and taking part in interactive discussions.

The training session was an excellent opportunity for professionals from different provinces of Pakistan to come together, exchange ideas, and learn from international experts. It not only strengthened their knowledge but also fostered a spirit of collaboration among participants.