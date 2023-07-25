Check Out Tecno Pova 5 Pro’s Stylish ‘Arc Interface’

Published Jul 25, 2023

Last week, the Tecno Pova 5 Pro was previewed on Amazon, showcasing its unique Arc Interface that employs LED lights on the back panel of the phone for various functions, similar to the Nothing Phone.

Now an official teaser from Tecno displays the Arc Interface in action, demonstrating how it lights up the LEDs in diverse colors to alert users of incoming calls. Take a look at the video below.

Tecno has yet to reveal the release date for the Pova 5 Pro or disclose any of its specifications. However, it is anticipated that Tecno will release the Pova 5 concurrently with the Pova 5 Pro in India, as the teasers indicate that the “Pova 5 Series” is soon to be launched.

As for the vanilla Tecno Pova 5, the phone has already been released so we know its specifications. The device features a 6.78″ 1080p LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate, and it comes equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery supporting 45W wired charging. The Pova 5 is driven by the Helio G99 SoC, operates on an Android 13-based HiOS 13, and offers 8 GB RAM along with up to 256 GB of built-in storage.

In terms of photography, it includes a 50MP primary camera on the back accompanied by a depth sensor. An 8MP selfie camera is located at the front of the device.

We will update this space as soon as there is more info on the Pova 5 Pro’s release date.

>